Chinese Star Zhao Lusi Opens Up About Mental Health Battle

Chinese actor Zhao Lusi, renowned for her role in the hit romance series 'Hidden Love', has candidly shared her struggle with mental health issues, including depression, on social media. This disclosure follows her recent hospitalization, which sparked widespread concern among her fans.

In a heartfelt post on her official Weibo account, the 26-year-old actor apologized for the attention her situation has attracted and shared that this would be her only comment on the matters concerning her health. Lusi revealed she has been battling depression since 2019 and acknowledged challenges in seeking help.

Lusi's health complications took a severe turn in 2023, affecting both her mental and physical well-being, as she dealt with challenging personal and professional situations. She emphasized the need for mental health awareness and psychotherapy, hoping her story will resonate with others facing similar struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)