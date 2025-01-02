Left Menu

Chinese Star Zhao Lusi Opens Up About Mental Health Battle

Chinese actor Zhao Lusi has publicly addressed her struggles with depression, revealing this in a social media post. She recounted battling both mental health issues and physical ailments while dealing with personal losses and past abuse. Lusi aims to raise awareness about the significance of mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:04 IST
Chinese Star Zhao Lusi Opens Up About Mental Health Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese actor Zhao Lusi, renowned for her role in the hit romance series 'Hidden Love', has candidly shared her struggle with mental health issues, including depression, on social media. This disclosure follows her recent hospitalization, which sparked widespread concern among her fans.

In a heartfelt post on her official Weibo account, the 26-year-old actor apologized for the attention her situation has attracted and shared that this would be her only comment on the matters concerning her health. Lusi revealed she has been battling depression since 2019 and acknowledged challenges in seeking help.

Lusi's health complications took a severe turn in 2023, affecting both her mental and physical well-being, as she dealt with challenging personal and professional situations. She emphasized the need for mental health awareness and psychotherapy, hoping her story will resonate with others facing similar struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025