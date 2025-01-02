Kashmir Embraces First Snowfall of 2025 Amid Chillai-Kalan

In a picturesque turn of events, Kashmir welcomed its first snowfall of 2025, bringing a much-needed uplift in minimum temperatures as the region navigates through 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest winter period.

The meteorological department has forecasted a series of western disturbances, leading to varying snowfall intensities across the region, from light in the plains to heavy in higher reaches.

Authorities have mobilized snow clearance teams, with operations being closely monitored. This snowfall not only enhances the region's natural beauty but also causes inevitable travel disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)