Kashmir Embraces First Snowfall of 2025 Amid Chillai-Kalan
Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, improving minimum temperatures. The weather office forecasted more disturbances, predicting snow from January 4 to 6, peaking overnight. Authorities have initiated snow clearance operations. The valley is in the midst of 'Chillai-Kalan', the coldest period of winter, marking high snowfall chances.
Updated: 02-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:57 IST
In a picturesque turn of events, Kashmir welcomed its first snowfall of 2025, bringing a much-needed uplift in minimum temperatures as the region navigates through 'Chillai-Kalan', the harshest winter period.
The meteorological department has forecasted a series of western disturbances, leading to varying snowfall intensities across the region, from light in the plains to heavy in higher reaches.
Authorities have mobilized snow clearance teams, with operations being closely monitored. This snowfall not only enhances the region's natural beauty but also causes inevitable travel disruptions.
