High-Profile Ties Bridging Borders: Sajjan Jindal at Sharif Wedding

Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal, along with his family, graced the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore, as confirmed by a senior PML-N leader.

Jindal, at the helm of JSW Steel, was among 700 distinguished guests who attended the lavish event at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, highlighting cross-border ties.

The Jindals' visit was strategically low-profile, with enhanced security measures in place as they arrived from Mumbai on a special aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)