High-Profile Ties Bridging Borders: Sajjan Jindal at Sharif Wedding
Sajjan Jindal, an influential Indian business leader, attended the wedding festivities of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore. The event welcomed around 700 guests, showcasing the robust ties between the Jindal and Sharif families. Stringent security measures marked the Jindal family's discreet visit from Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal, along with his family, graced the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore, as confirmed by a senior PML-N leader.
Jindal, at the helm of JSW Steel, was among 700 distinguished guests who attended the lavish event at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, highlighting cross-border ties.
The Jindals' visit was strategically low-profile, with enhanced security measures in place as they arrived from Mumbai on a special aircraft.
