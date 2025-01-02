Left Menu

High-Profile Ties Bridging Borders: Sajjan Jindal at Sharif Wedding

Sajjan Jindal, an influential Indian business leader, attended the wedding festivities of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore. The event welcomed around 700 guests, showcasing the robust ties between the Jindal and Sharif families. Stringent security measures marked the Jindal family's discreet visit from Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:59 IST
High-Profile Ties Bridging Borders: Sajjan Jindal at Sharif Wedding
PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal, along with his family, graced the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore, as confirmed by a senior PML-N leader.

Jindal, at the helm of JSW Steel, was among 700 distinguished guests who attended the lavish event at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence, highlighting cross-border ties.

The Jindals' visit was strategically low-profile, with enhanced security measures in place as they arrived from Mumbai on a special aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025