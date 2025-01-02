Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Boom in Prayagraj

As Prayagraj gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025, shopkeepers in the Sangam and Mela areas are stocking essential religious items. With an estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees expected, the Uttar Pradesh government announces extensive preparations. The event is seen as a chance for spiritual and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:03 IST
  • India

Shopkeepers in Prayagraj's Sangam and Maha Kumbh Mela regions are actively preparing for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 by stocking essential religious items. These include puja materials, sacred texts, and garlands sourced from various spiritual hubs like Nepal, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

The Uttar Pradesh government revealed on Thursday that preparations for the extravaganza, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, are in full swing. An estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to converge on Prayagraj, fueling a palpable excitement among locals and pilgrims.

This revered occasion is not only seen as a spiritual milestone but also as an opportunity for economic advancement, with local businesses gearing up to provide necessary materials and services to participants and enhancing the city's capacity to accommodate the influx of visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

