Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Boom in Prayagraj

Shopkeepers in Prayagraj's Sangam and Maha Kumbh Mela regions are actively preparing for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 by stocking essential religious items. These include puja materials, sacred texts, and garlands sourced from various spiritual hubs like Nepal, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

The Uttar Pradesh government revealed on Thursday that preparations for the extravaganza, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, are in full swing. An estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to converge on Prayagraj, fueling a palpable excitement among locals and pilgrims.

This revered occasion is not only seen as a spiritual milestone but also as an opportunity for economic advancement, with local businesses gearing up to provide necessary materials and services to participants and enhancing the city's capacity to accommodate the influx of visitors.

