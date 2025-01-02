Legacy of Visionary Filmmaker Arun Roy: A Tribute

Renowned Bengali filmmaker Arun Roy has passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday at a state-run hospital. He had been battling cancer for the last one-and-a-half years and was recently admitted due to a lung infection, which exacerbated his condition.

Confirming the news, actor Dev, known for his role in Roy's 'Bagha Jatin', expressed his sadness on social media, describing Roy as a man with a '24-carat gold heart'. Dev's production house also paid tribute, emphasizing Roy's passion and visionary filmmaking.

Arun Roy, who gained fame with his debut 'Egaro - The Immortal XI', has left a lasting impact on Bengali cinema. His critically acclaimed works encouraged fresh perspectives and touched the hearts of many. As the film industry mourns, his films continue to inspire generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)