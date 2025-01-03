Tech-Driven Transformation at Maha Kumbh: A Digital Pilgrim's Journey

In a seamless blend of tradition and technology, the Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to set new standards in managing large-scale religious gatherings. QR codes at the site provide visitors instant access to vital information, bridging gaps of coordination in this centuries-old event.

At the core of these operations lies the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a digital hub that monitors every crucial aspect of the festival through AI-enabled cameras, ensuring both safety and efficiency. This state-of-the-art facility stands as a testament to the amalgamation of ancient rituals and cutting-edge technology.

Comprehensive preparations include innovative tools like the Bhasini App for multilingual communication and smart digital methods by the Railways, highlighting the government's commitment to making this journey not only a spiritual experience but a technologically empowered one.

