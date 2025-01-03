Koneru Humpy: Chess Maestro Redefining Excellence with Global Triumphs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Grandmaster Koneru Humpy as a 'sporting icon' after her triumph at the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship in New York. In a celebrated meeting, Modi acknowledged Humpy's sharp intellect and determination that have brought immense pride to India and redefined excellence in chess.

Humpy expressed her gratitude on social media, reflecting on the unforgettable experience of meeting the Prime Minister. She thanked Modi for his inspiration and encouragement and called the encounter a 'once-in-a-lifetime privilege'. Her victory in New York marks her second win at this prestigious championship, having previously won in 2019 in Georgia.

With a stellar final round performance, Humpy topped the tournament, bolstering a remarkable year for Indian chess. This year, India also achieved its first-ever gold medals in both Open and Women's categories at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, notable alongside D Gukesh's classical format victory in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)