Empowering Cadets: NCC's Expansive Future

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) plans significant expansion over the next few years, with a focus on increasing the participation of girl cadets, who now form 40% of its strength. The Corps is expanding its reach and training capabilities, involving ex-servicemen and focusing on new areas like innovation and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set for a significant expansion, aiming to increase its current strength of 17 lakh cadets to a sanctioned capacity of 20 lakh. This move will notably boost the inclusion of girl cadets, currently forming 40% of the Corps.

NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh outlined these goals during a briefing at the Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment. This year, a record 917 girl cadets are participating out of 2,361 total attendees. Plans also include hiring ex-servicemen for training and an emphasis on innovation and technology.

Amidst this, safety remained a priority following a food poisoning incident in Kerala. The DG assured of steps to avoid future occurrences. As NCC's journey continues, new initiatives like drone training and participation in events like Maha Kumbh and mountaineering expeditions are on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

