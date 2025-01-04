Left Menu

Golden Globes 2024: Major Stars Absent Amid Legal Turmoil

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will not attend the 2024 Golden Globes, along with Blake Lively amid her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. Nikki Glaser plans to avoid jokes on the controversy. Netflix leads nominations, with Viola Davis and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia poised for recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:32 IST
Actors Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively (Image Source: Instagram/@vancityreynold/@thehughjackman/@blakelively). Image Credit: ANI
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of the blockbuster R-rated film 'Deadpool & Wolverine', are reportedly not attending this year's Golden Globes Awards. Adding to this absence is Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife and star of the recent Netflix hit 'It Ends With Us', which earned a remarkable USD 351 million globally.

The decision by Reynolds, Lively, and Jackman to skip the ceremony was made before a legal firestorm erupted around 'It Ends With Us'. Lively is embroiled in a federal lawsuit in New York, alleging sexual harassment against her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. This controversy has gripped the entertainment industry, prompting host Nikki Glaser to steer clear of the topic.

Netflix is leading the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, with prominent presence from A24 and HBO. The event will honor Viola Davis with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, recognizing her illustrious career. Meanwhile, India is anticipating accolades with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' securing two prestigious nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

