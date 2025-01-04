IIJS Signature: Setting New Trends for 2025

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2025 is poised for an impressive business haul of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore, according to Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Vipul Shah.

Speaking at the event, Shah expressed optimism for the fulfillment of the council's 2025-26 Budget expectations, especially in securing funds for consumer education.

Inaugurated by Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the show at Jio World Convention Centre is set to host over 1,700 exhibitors and international buyers from 60 countries. The event is also being held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, promising new industry trends and a robust retail forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)