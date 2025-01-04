IIJS Signature: Setting New Trends for 2025

Left Menu

The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature is expected to generate business worth Rs 30,000-35,000 crore. Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre and Bombay Exhibition Centre, this B2B show has attracted international buyers. The event highlights innovative trends and anticipates significant retail growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:07 IST
The India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2025 is poised for an impressive business haul of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore, according to Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Vipul Shah.

Speaking at the event, Shah expressed optimism for the fulfillment of the council's 2025-26 Budget expectations, especially in securing funds for consumer education.

Inaugurated by Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the show at Jio World Convention Centre is set to host over 1,700 exhibitors and international buyers from 60 countries. The event is also being held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, promising new industry trends and a robust retail forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

