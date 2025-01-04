Star Struck Chaos: Allu Arjun Released on Bail Amid Controversy

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in connection with a tragic stampede incident at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2'. The incident, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, led to Arjun's arrest and subsequent legal challenges.

Arjun appeared in court personally on Saturday to fulfill his bail conditions which included submitting sureties and bonds. Accompanied by his father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Arjun adhered to the court's instructions, ensuring compliance with the stipulated legal procedures.

As part of the bail requirements, the actor is obligated to report to the investigating officer every Sunday for the next two months. Moreover, he cannot change his residential address or leave the country without the court's prior approval. The case follows the filing of charges against him and others by the Hyderabad police.

(With inputs from agencies.)