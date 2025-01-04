Left Menu

Star Struck Chaos: Allu Arjun Released on Bail Amid Controversy

Actor Allu Arjun, linked to a tragic stampede incident during his film premiere, secured regular bail. He completed formalities mandated by the court, including providing sureties and bonds. As part of the bail conditions, he must report to authorities weekly and adhere to travel restrictions until the case's resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST
Star Struck Chaos: Allu Arjun Released on Bail Amid Controversy
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in connection with a tragic stampede incident at the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa-2'. The incident, which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, led to Arjun's arrest and subsequent legal challenges.

Arjun appeared in court personally on Saturday to fulfill his bail conditions which included submitting sureties and bonds. Accompanied by his father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Arjun adhered to the court's instructions, ensuring compliance with the stipulated legal procedures.

As part of the bail requirements, the actor is obligated to report to the investigating officer every Sunday for the next two months. Moreover, he cannot change his residential address or leave the country without the court's prior approval. The case follows the filing of charges against him and others by the Hyderabad police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025