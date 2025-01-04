Left Menu

Celebrating a Spiritual Journey: Amit Shah Honors Shrimad Rajchandraji

Shri Amit Shah visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram to honor the spiritual legacy of Shrimad Rajchandraji. The Mahamastakabhishek ceremony celebrated his teachings, with participants from across the globe joining in. The visit also marked the laying of bricks for the new Shrimad Rajchandra Ahimsa Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharampur | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:45 IST
In a heartfelt tribute to the towering spirit of Shrimad Rajchandraji, the Home & Co-operation Minister of India, Amit Shah, visited the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, Gujarat. The visit marked the Mahamastakabhishek ceremony, honoring the spiritual giant for his profound contributions to philosophy and spiritual guidance in India.

The annual ceremony, revered by seekers worldwide, is a moment of deep devotion and acknowledgment of Shrimad Rajchandraji's impact. Minister Shah praised the efforts of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji for perpetuating Shrimadji's spiritual legacy, highlighting the essence of Indian culture and values through the initiatives of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

Further strengthening the foundation of compassion and empathy, Amit Shah took part in rituals and laid bricks for the forthcoming Shrimad Rajchandra Ahimsa Centre. His visit emphasized the lasting influence of Shrimadji's teachings, vital in shaping the nation's path towards a developed future in alignment with 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

