Modi's Symbolic Gesture: Bridging Harmony at Ajmer Sharif

Nasiruddin Chishti defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah, saying it follows a tradition. The gesture was criticized by AIMIM president Owaisi, who questioned its effectiveness. Union Minister Rijiju delivered Modi's message calling for unity among all religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:40 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Nasiruddin Chishti, son of Ajmer Sharif Deewan, countered criticisms regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chadar' offering to the Ajmer Dargah. He emphasized the gesture aligns with a tradition held by former prime ministers.

Responding to AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, who doubted the gesture's significance, Chishti suggested that Owaisi should reflect on the prime minister's accompanying message that underlines Modi's vision of unity.

During the ceremony at the dargah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju read out Modi's message, emphasizing interfaith harmony. Modi's message paid homage to figures like Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, recognizing their contributions to fostering peace and brotherhood in history. Meanwhile, Owaisi called on Modi to address legal disputes over religious sites instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

