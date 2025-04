Legal Hurdles Loom as Mehul Choksi's Arrest Sparks Extradition Debate

In a significant development, fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was apprehended in Belgium on Saturday. The arrest has reignited discussions on his potential extradition to India, but legal experts caution that the process may not be swift due to intricate extradition laws.

Vaibhav Khuraniya, a key complainant in a fraud case against Choksi, expressed cautious optimism about securing his return. However, he voiced concerns, referencing past challenges in extraditing individuals like Vijay Mallya, highlighting the complexities involved in such cases.

Choksi, who fled India in 2018, is wanted by authorities for his role in defrauding Punjab National Bank of an estimated Rs 13,850 crore, alongside his nephew Nirav Modi. The duo's alleged involvement in selling substandard diamond products has been a focal point of legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)