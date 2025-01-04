Left Menu

Allu Arjun Granted Bail Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy Investigation

Actor Allu Arjun appeared in court to submit sureties after being granted bail in connection with the Sandhya Theatre incident. The tragic event during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere resulted in a woman's death and left a child critically injured. Arjun's legal challenges continue.

Updated: 04-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a significant development, renowned actor Allu Arjun made an appearance at the Metropolitan Criminal Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Friday. The actor, surrounded by a heavy police presence and media scrum, was there to submit sureties after being granted regular bail. This bail is tied to the ongoing investigation into the tragic Sandhya Theatre incident on December 4, 2024, where a woman lost her life during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Earlier that day, Arjun's bail plea had been heard, resulting in the court granting him conditional bail. Ashok Reddy, his lawyer, clarified to the press that Arjun is required to periodically report to the police station as one of the bail conditions. The court determined the case did not involve culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which facilitated the bail approval.

A quash petition remains pending in the Telangana High Court, with the next hearing set for January 21, 2025. The incident has also seen Allu Arjun taking proactive steps to support those affected, particularly highlighting the Rs 2 crore financial aid announced by his father, Allu Aravind, for the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

