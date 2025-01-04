Inspiring Students Through Art: A Lesson in Passion and Focus

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged students to pursue their passions while maintaining a steady study routine to reduce exam stress. His comments were made during the Exams Warrior Art Festival organized by NDMC.

The festival attracted around 4,000 students, including those with disabilities, who expressed themselves through art, driven by the themes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warriors'. Vaishnaw encouraged students at the event to stay focused on actions rather than worrying about outcomes.

Prime Minister Modi, in a recorded message, emphasized the importance of dreaming of actions rather than focusing solely on becoming something. Renowned artists also contributed to the event, adding to the creative atmosphere that inspired students.

(With inputs from agencies.)