Inspiring Students Through Art: A Lesson in Passion and Focus
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw advised students to follow their passion and maintain a consistent study routine to mitigate stress during exams. His remarks came during the Exams Warrior Art Festival where around 4,000 students conveyed their thoughts through art, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's book 'Exam Warriors'.
The festival attracted around 4,000 students, including those with disabilities, who expressed themselves through art, driven by the themes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warriors'. Vaishnaw encouraged students at the event to stay focused on actions rather than worrying about outcomes.
Prime Minister Modi, in a recorded message, emphasized the importance of dreaming of actions rather than focusing solely on becoming something. Renowned artists also contributed to the event, adding to the creative atmosphere that inspired students.
