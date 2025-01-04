Reviving the Legacy: Veer Savarkar's Contribution to India's Freedom

B L Santosh, the BJP national organizing general secretary, has urged citizens to safeguard and promote the legacy of freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar. Addressing a gathering, Santosh criticized the prevailing narrative that credits India's independence solely to a specific group and movement, overlooking other key figures in history.

Santosh claimed that the political environment led many generations to wrongly believe that leaders such as Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Swami Vivekananda were not pivotal to India's freedom struggle. A significant portion of his address was devoted to emphasizing Savarkar's contributions, which, he argued, have been undervalued.

The event marked the release of a book on Savarkar authored by Tamil Nadu BJP secretary S G Suryah, aimed at bringing historical accuracy and recognizing the sacrifices of the stalwart who was imprisoned for 27 years. The book, receiving commendation from Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, aspires to bring Savarkar's story to younger generations.

