Biden Awards Prestigious Presidential Medals Amid Controversy

Outgoing President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 individuals, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and others. The ceremony, held at the White House, honored significant contributions to American culture and freedom. The awards, particularly to Soros, sparked criticism from some political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 05:53 IST
On Saturday, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to a diverse group of 19 luminaries, including influential figures such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and controversial philanthropist George Soros.

The ceremony at the White House area included notable personalities like Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, scientist Bill Nye, and actor Denzel Washington. However, Lionel Messi was absent due to a scheduling conflict. The event, attended by former President Bill Clinton and key figures, celebrated contributions to American culture and values.

The awards have provoked political backlash, mainly due to George Soros's inclusion. Prominent Republicans criticized the decision, reflecting ongoing partisan divisions. Soros's son Alex accepted the award on his behalf, highlighting his father's work in promoting freedom and human rights worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

