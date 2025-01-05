Biden Awards Prestigious Presidential Medals Amid Controversy

On Saturday, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to a diverse group of 19 luminaries, including influential figures such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and controversial philanthropist George Soros.

The ceremony at the White House area included notable personalities like Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, scientist Bill Nye, and actor Denzel Washington. However, Lionel Messi was absent due to a scheduling conflict. The event, attended by former President Bill Clinton and key figures, celebrated contributions to American culture and values.

The awards have provoked political backlash, mainly due to George Soros's inclusion. Prominent Republicans criticized the decision, reflecting ongoing partisan divisions. Soros's son Alex accepted the award on his behalf, highlighting his father's work in promoting freedom and human rights worldwide.

