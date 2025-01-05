Golden Globes: A Star-Studded Kickoff to the New Year
Hollywood's elite, including Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, will gather for the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. This year, Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' and the 3-1/2 hour drama 'The Brutalist' are leading contenders for top honors in a year devoid of a clear frontrunner.
Hollywood is set to illuminate Beverly Hills as A-list stars such as Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet convene for the annual Golden Globes. This marks the first major awards ceremony of the year, which, unlike previous years, lacks a clear frontrunner for top film accolades.
The anticipation is high with Netflix's Spanish-language musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist,' a 3-1/2 hour post-World War II drama, leading the charge for the prestigious Globe trophies. Despite the absence of a dominant film, the event promises a captivating evening.
This year's Golden Globes will highlight diverse storytelling and international cinema, reflecting Hollywood's evolving landscape as stars gather to honor cinematic excellence. All eyes will be on Beverly Hills to see which films earn the coveted awards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netflix Teams Up with FIFA for Women's World Cup Streaming; Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End Stage
Netflix Secures FIFA Women's World Cup Broadcast Rights While Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End
FIFA Strikes Landmark Deal with Netflix for Women's World Cup Coverage
Sigourney Weaver Takes on The Tempest While Netflix Strikes FIFA Deal
NFL and Netflix Forge Global Alliance for Christmas Day Games