Golden Globes: A Star-Studded Kickoff to the New Year

Hollywood is set to illuminate Beverly Hills as A-list stars such as Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet convene for the annual Golden Globes. This marks the first major awards ceremony of the year, which, unlike previous years, lacks a clear frontrunner for top film accolades.

The anticipation is high with Netflix's Spanish-language musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist,' a 3-1/2 hour post-World War II drama, leading the charge for the prestigious Globe trophies. Despite the absence of a dominant film, the event promises a captivating evening.

This year's Golden Globes will highlight diverse storytelling and international cinema, reflecting Hollywood's evolving landscape as stars gather to honor cinematic excellence. All eyes will be on Beverly Hills to see which films earn the coveted awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)