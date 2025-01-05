Left Menu

Golden Globes: A Star-Studded Kickoff to the New Year

Hollywood's elite, including Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, will gather for the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. This year, Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' and the 3-1/2 hour drama 'The Brutalist' are leading contenders for top honors in a year devoid of a clear frontrunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:26 IST
Golden Globes: A Star-Studded Kickoff to the New Year

Hollywood is set to illuminate Beverly Hills as A-list stars such as Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet convene for the annual Golden Globes. This marks the first major awards ceremony of the year, which, unlike previous years, lacks a clear frontrunner for top film accolades.

The anticipation is high with Netflix's Spanish-language musical thriller 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist,' a 3-1/2 hour post-World War II drama, leading the charge for the prestigious Globe trophies. Despite the absence of a dominant film, the event promises a captivating evening.

This year's Golden Globes will highlight diverse storytelling and international cinema, reflecting Hollywood's evolving landscape as stars gather to honor cinematic excellence. All eyes will be on Beverly Hills to see which films earn the coveted awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025