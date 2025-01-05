A Quest for Identity: Sneha's Journey Back to Her Roots
Sneha, a Spanish citizen originally from India, returns to Bhubaneswar with her adoptive mother, Gema, in search of her biological mother. With limited information and a tight timeline, they face challenges while receiving support from locals. They vow to return if the mission remains incomplete.
Sneha, a young Spanish citizen with roots in India, has embarked on a heartfelt journey to rediscover her origins. Her aim is to locate her biological mother, who abandoned her and her brother two decades earlier.
Accompanied by her supportive adoptive mother, Gema, Sneha is racing against time, needing to return to Spain soon but vowing to come back if unsuccessful. Their quest in India has been marked by both obstacles and overwhelming support from the community.
The collaborative efforts with local authorities and media highlight the emotional nature of Sneha's search, as Gema expresses admiration for the cultural depth and understanding exhibited by those they've encountered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
