Left Menu

A Quest for Identity: Sneha's Journey Back to Her Roots

Sneha, a Spanish citizen originally from India, returns to Bhubaneswar with her adoptive mother, Gema, in search of her biological mother. With limited information and a tight timeline, they face challenges while receiving support from locals. They vow to return if the mission remains incomplete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:24 IST
A Quest for Identity: Sneha's Journey Back to Her Roots
Sneha
  • Country:
  • India

Sneha, a young Spanish citizen with roots in India, has embarked on a heartfelt journey to rediscover her origins. Her aim is to locate her biological mother, who abandoned her and her brother two decades earlier.

Accompanied by her supportive adoptive mother, Gema, Sneha is racing against time, needing to return to Spain soon but vowing to come back if unsuccessful. Their quest in India has been marked by both obstacles and overwhelming support from the community.

The collaborative efforts with local authorities and media highlight the emotional nature of Sneha's search, as Gema expresses admiration for the cultural depth and understanding exhibited by those they've encountered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025