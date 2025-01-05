Mamata Banerjee to Honor Released Fishermen at Gangasagar Mela
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sagar Island to oversee the preparations for the Gangasagar Mela and felicitate 95 fishermen from the state who were recently released from a prison in Bangladesh. The fishermen are from Kakdwip and Namkhana areas.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Sagar Island on Monday to supervise the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar Mela. During her visit, she will honor 95 fishermen from the state who were recently freed from a prison in Bangladesh, an official confirmed.
The fishermen had been arrested between October and November for allegedly crossing into Bangladeshi waters. It is highly likely that the chief minister will provide them with some form of recompense during the felicitation ceremony, the official mentioned.
Most of the fishermen hail from Kakdwip, with a few from Namkhana in the South 24 Parganas district. Preparations by the district administration are complete, with a stage set near the helipad in Sagar Island, as the fishermen arrived on Sunday evening.
