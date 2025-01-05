Historic End to St Francis Xavier Relic Exposition in Goa

The 45-day exposition of St Francis Xavier's holy relics concluded in Old Goa, with authorities estimating participation from over 80 lakh pilgrims. The event, occurring once every decade, saw a confluence of people from various faiths, highlighting India's secular fabric, according to Goa Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira.

The exposition began on November 21, moving the revered relics from Basilica of Bom Jesus to Se Cathedral, where people from diverse backgrounds, including international religious and civil authorities, gathered in homage. Significant participation from differently-abled groups and the Goan diaspora was noted.

The event concluded with Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao presiding over a eucharistic celebration. The relics were returned to the Basilica of Bom Jesus in an electric carriage, marking the end of what was described as a successful collaboration between the state government and Church authorities.

