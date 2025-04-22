Indonesia Mourns Pope Francis: A Tribute to Interfaith Harmony
Pope Francis's death has deeply moved Indonesia, the Muslim-majority nation, praising his commitment to interfaith harmony and opposition to Israel's Gaza offensive. Prominent Islamic organizations and the public lauded his call for peace, with Nahdlatul Ulama extending condolences and social media abuzz with tributes.
Pope Francis's passing has resonated profoundly in Indonesia, a nation where Islam predominates, giving rise to widespread commendation of his dedication to fostering interfaith harmony and his vocal opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.
Major Islamic organizations, notably Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, alongside the general populace, have publicly honored his calls for peace, signalling a unified respect across religious boundaries.
Social media platforms have been inundated with tributes, with many noting his enduring commitment to peace and humanity, marking a significant moment of cross-cultural compassion and reflection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
