Indonesia Mourns Pope Francis: A Tribute to Interfaith Harmony

Pope Francis's passing has resonated profoundly in Indonesia, a nation where Islam predominates, giving rise to widespread commendation of his dedication to fostering interfaith harmony and his vocal opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Major Islamic organizations, notably Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, alongside the general populace, have publicly honored his calls for peace, signalling a unified respect across religious boundaries.

Social media platforms have been inundated with tributes, with many noting his enduring commitment to peace and humanity, marking a significant moment of cross-cultural compassion and reflection.

