Empowering Youth for India's Future: Vision 2047

Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel urges youth to enhance their skills for India's development by 2047. Speaking at a youth festival in Palwal, he highlighted government's commitment to youth development. Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam praised young achievers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:33 IST
Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel has encouraged the youth to channel their skills towards achieving a developed India by 2047. This message was delivered during a prize distribution event at a state-level youth festival organized by the Department of Skill Development & Industrial Training in Palwal.

The festival, hosted at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, saw Goel emphasizing the commitment of both central and state governments to the comprehensive development of young individuals. The minister holds additional responsibilities for revenue and urban local bodies, signifying the multifaceted approach to youth growth.

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam also addressed the gathering, lauding the achievements of the nation's youth across various sectors. This endorsement serves as a catalyst for young people to continue excelling in multiple domains.

