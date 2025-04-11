Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Abdur Razzak Mollah's Legacy
Former West Bengal minister Abdur Razzak Mollah passed away at his ancestral home. The veteran Trinamool Congress leader had been suffering from age-related ailments. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, highlighting Mollah's contribution to Bengal's politics and agricultural landscape. A half-day holiday was declared in his honor.
Former West Bengal minister Abdur Razzak Mollah died on Friday at his ancestral home in South 24 Parganas district. He was an esteemed Trinamool Congress leader known for his deep understanding of Bengal's rural life and agricultural economy.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, noting the significant void his passing leaves in Bengal's political landscape. She praised his wisdom and seamless transition into the Trinamool Congress from a different political ideology. His contributions to land reforms are particularly noteworthy.
In recognition of his impact, the state government announced a half-day holiday at all government offices and institutions. This gesture reflects the widespread respect and admiration for Mollah, whose career spanned decades and significantly influenced state politics and agricultural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
