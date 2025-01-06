Jodie Foster's Golden Victory at the 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes marked a memorable milestone for acclaimed actress Jodie Foster, who clinched the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Liz Danvers in 'True Detective: Night Country'. The award was presented by actors Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara.

Upon receiving the prestigious accolade, Foster expressed her appreciation for the supportive community around her, singling out actress Sofia Vergara. In a light-hearted moment, Vergara humorously requested Foster for an award as she made her way to the stage.

In her acceptance speech, Foster commended the show's creator Issa Lopez, co-star Kali Reis, and the Indigenous communities that inspired the series' storyline. She also dedicated the award to her family, acknowledging the support of her sons and wife, Alexandra Hedison, emphasizing the fulfillment derived from engaging in meaningful work.

(With inputs from agencies.)