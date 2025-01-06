Jodie Foster's Golden Victory at the 2025 Golden Globes
Jodie Foster secures a Golden Globe for her role in 'True Detective: Night Country', highlighting her gratitude towards her collaborators, family, and the Indigenous communities that inspired her work.
- Country:
- United States
The 2025 Golden Globes marked a memorable milestone for acclaimed actress Jodie Foster, who clinched the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Liz Danvers in 'True Detective: Night Country'. The award was presented by actors Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara.
Upon receiving the prestigious accolade, Foster expressed her appreciation for the supportive community around her, singling out actress Sofia Vergara. In a light-hearted moment, Vergara humorously requested Foster for an award as she made her way to the stage.
In her acceptance speech, Foster commended the show's creator Issa Lopez, co-star Kali Reis, and the Indigenous communities that inspired the series' storyline. She also dedicated the award to her family, acknowledging the support of her sons and wife, Alexandra Hedison, emphasizing the fulfillment derived from engaging in meaningful work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Kuwait's Highest Award
Minister Criticizes National Awards for Overlooking 'Jai Bhim'
SA Awards 16 Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Projects Worth Over R44 Billion
TECNO Triumphs at German Design Awards 2025 With Innovative Designs