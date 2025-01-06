Left Menu

Jodie Foster's Golden Victory at the 2025 Golden Globes

Jodie Foster secures a Golden Globe for her role in 'True Detective: Night Country', highlighting her gratitude towards her collaborators, family, and the Indigenous communities that inspired her work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:42 IST
Jodie Foster's Golden Victory at the 2025 Golden Globes
Actor Jodie Foster (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 Golden Globes marked a memorable milestone for acclaimed actress Jodie Foster, who clinched the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Liz Danvers in 'True Detective: Night Country'. The award was presented by actors Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara.

Upon receiving the prestigious accolade, Foster expressed her appreciation for the supportive community around her, singling out actress Sofia Vergara. In a light-hearted moment, Vergara humorously requested Foster for an award as she made her way to the stage.

In her acceptance speech, Foster commended the show's creator Issa Lopez, co-star Kali Reis, and the Indigenous communities that inspired the series' storyline. She also dedicated the award to her family, acknowledging the support of her sons and wife, Alexandra Hedison, emphasizing the fulfillment derived from engaging in meaningful work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025