Karnataka Business Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence and Networking in Business
The Karnataka Business Awards 2025, organized by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, honored over 150 businesses and individuals for their contributions to the state's business ecosystem. The event, marked by high-profile attendees and partnerships, announced future international recognition events.
The Karnataka Business Awards 2025 concluded with a grand ceremony celebrating the achievements of over 150 businesses across the state. Organized by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), the event was a significant recognition platform for entrepreneurs and industry leaders.
The prestigious ceremony was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Housing, Shri B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, with notable figures like UT Khader gracing the occasion as Chief Guest. The event boasted a diverse array of dignitaries, adding to its prestige and reach.
Key partners, including the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce and various business associations, played vital roles in supporting the event. KTCC President Abdul Musaddiq praised the winners and announced future plans for international business awards, reinforcing the commitment to elevate Indian business talent globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
