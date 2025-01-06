Left Menu

Adrien Brody Triumphs at 82nd Golden Globes

Adrien Brody won Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards for his role in 'The Brutalist'. The glamorous event, broadcast from The Beverly Hilton, marked the launch of the 2025 awards season and featured stars like Angelina Jolie and Viola Davis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:22 IST
Adrien Brody (Photo/X/@!goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood's glitterati gathered at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, with Adrien Brody securing one of the evening's top accolades. The Oscar-winning actor claimed the award for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his compelling performance in 'The Brutalist'. This win represents his inaugural Golden Globe, further cementing his career achievements.

The competition was fierce, with nominees such as Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan vying for the honor. Brody's victory resonated with fans and colleagues, many moved by his emotional acceptance speech in which he expressed gratitude and reflected on his Hollywood journey and the personal impact of his role.

During his heartfelt speech, Brody acknowledged his partner, Georgina Chapman, praising her fortitude amid public challenges. Chapman's presence added a personal touch to the ceremony, which was live-streamed globally via CBS, Paramount+, and Lionsgate Play.

Broadcast from The Beverly Hilton, the Golden Globes officially kicked off the 2025 awards season. The red carpet dazzled with celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett in attendance. Highlights included Viola Davis receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson being honored with the Carol Burnett Award, presented during a special pre-event known as the 'Golden Gala'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

