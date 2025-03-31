Wrexham's Hollywood Success: Financial Surge and Historic Promotions

Wrexham, co-owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has reported record-breaking financial results for their first year back in the English Football League (EFL). The club's revenue soared to 26.7 million pounds for 2023-24, marking a remarkable 155% growth over the previous year.

The latest annual report highlights a significant rise in global interest, particularly from North America, where 52.1% of the club's turnover originated, a sharp increase from 24.6% in 2023. This growth was partly fueled by the popular "Welcome to Wrexham" TV documentary, cementing the club's rising profile.

On the field, Wrexham is making strides, currently standing second in League One and on the cusp of returning to the Championship. This pursuit of a third consecutive promotion marks a historic comeback for the club, which had been absent from the EFL since 2008. The financial and promotional successes were mirrored by the growing revenues, with commercial and match-day earnings seeing unprecedented increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)