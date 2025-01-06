Golden Globe Setback: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' illustriously represented itself but unfortunately did not win in its nominated categories of Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director.

Following the awards ceremony, Kapadia expressed gratitude by sharing a nostalgic photo with producers and a heartfelt thank-you to her stylist and designer on social media.

Although overshadowed this time, her film continues to shine on other prestigious platforms, including the Cannes Film Festival and Critics Choice Awards.

