Golden Globe Setback: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'
Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' did not secure wins at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, losing in the Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director categories. Despite this, the film has seen success at various international awards, including the Cannes Film Festival and Gotham Awards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' illustriously represented itself but unfortunately did not win in its nominated categories of Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director.
Following the awards ceremony, Kapadia expressed gratitude by sharing a nostalgic photo with producers and a heartfelt thank-you to her stylist and designer on social media.
Although overshadowed this time, her film continues to shine on other prestigious platforms, including the Cannes Film Festival and Critics Choice Awards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement