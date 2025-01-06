Left Menu

Golden Globe Setback: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' did not secure wins at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, losing in the Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director categories. Despite this, the film has seen success at various international awards, including the Cannes Film Festival and Gotham Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:22 IST
Golden Globe Setback: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' illustriously represented itself but unfortunately did not win in its nominated categories of Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director.

Following the awards ceremony, Kapadia expressed gratitude by sharing a nostalgic photo with producers and a heartfelt thank-you to her stylist and designer on social media.

Although overshadowed this time, her film continues to shine on other prestigious platforms, including the Cannes Film Festival and Critics Choice Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025