Ajay Devgn's Aspirations for Rising Stars in 'Azaad'

In an expression of goodwill, Bollywood veteran Ajay Devgn voiced his hopes for newcomers Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani at the trailer launch of their debut film, 'Azaad'. He wished for the duo not only to follow the footsteps of established stars but to outshine them.

'Azaad', a period film set in pre-Independence India, showcases Devgn in a pivotal role, with the movie scheduled for a January 17 release. Having collaborated with Rasha's mother, Raveena Tandon, in earlier films, Devgn's acknowledgment of evolving audience expectations highlights the challenges faced by today's new actors.

Providing insights from his own journey, Devgn emphasized the necessity of self-discovery and resilience in the industry. Prospective audiences anticipate the film's promising narrative and impressive ensemble cast, including Diana Penty and Mohit Mallik.

