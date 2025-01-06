Red Lorry Film Festival Unveils Star-Studded Jury for Second Edition

The Red Lorry Film Festival, scheduled for March 21-23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad, has revealed its prestigious jury lineup for the second edition, including renowned filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival returns after its inaugural event in April 2024, with an impressive lineup of 120 film titles spanning various languages, genres, and cultures.

The jury also features acclaimed writer-director Atul Sabharwal, author Kaveree Bamzai, actor Prachee Shah Paandya, and industry heavyweights like Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR-INOX Cinemas, and Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of BookMyShow.

(With inputs from agencies.)