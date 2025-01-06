Left Menu

Red Lorry Film Festival Unveils Star-Studded Jury for Second Edition

The Red Lorry Film Festival, hosted by BookMyShow in Mumbai and Hyderabad from March 21-23, has announced its jury panel for the second edition. Notable filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will review 120 film titles. The festival will also feature a new competition segment celebrating filmmaking talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:37 IST
Red Lorry Film Festival Unveils Star-Studded Jury for Second Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Red Lorry Film Festival, scheduled for March 21-23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad, has revealed its prestigious jury lineup for the second edition, including renowned filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival returns after its inaugural event in April 2024, with an impressive lineup of 120 film titles spanning various languages, genres, and cultures.

The jury also features acclaimed writer-director Atul Sabharwal, author Kaveree Bamzai, actor Prachee Shah Paandya, and industry heavyweights like Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR-INOX Cinemas, and Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of BookMyShow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025