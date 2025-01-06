Heroic River Rescue at Maha Kumbh Mela

NDRF personnel stationed at the Maha Kumbh Mela site executed a dramatic rescue on Monday, saving a family of nine from drowning in the Ganga River. Officials confirmed the successful operation, which was prompted by Deputy Inspector General Manoj Kumar Sharma.

DIG Sharma was visiting Arail Ghat when he spotted a boat carrying the struggling family, battling against a formidable current. Recognizing the imminent danger, he immediately ordered the NDRF team to carry out the rescue mission, ensuring the family's safe return to shore.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant cultural and religious gathering, anticipates a massive influx of 40-45 crore visitors. This incident underscores the vital role of NDRF in safeguarding lives during such large-scale events.

(With inputs from agencies.)