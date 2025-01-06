Breaking Barriers: First Woman Prefect in Vatican Office

Pope Francis has made a historic move by naming Sister Simona Brambilla as the first female prefect of a major Vatican office. The appointment represents a pivotal moment in the Pope's ongoing efforts to include women in significant leadership roles within the Church's governance.

Vatican Media underscored the groundbreaking nature of Brambilla's new position, marking it as the first time a woman has been at the helm of a key Vatican department. The office she will lead, the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, plays a crucial role in overseeing religious orders.

While Brambilla assumes the role of prefect, a cardinal, Angel Fernandez Artime, has been appointed as her co-leader. This reflects the current theological requirements of the role, which involve sacramental responsibilities that traditionally only men have performed. Brambilla takes over from the retiring Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz.

(With inputs from agencies.)