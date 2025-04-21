Left Menu

A New Dawn: The Papal Conclave and the Future of the Catholic Church

With the passing of Pope Francis, speculation arises about his successor. The conclave, influenced by the progressive views of Francis, may select another non-European pope. Cardinals under 80 will vote in a secretive process. The conclave reflects the Church's shifting demographics and potential departure from Euro-centrism.

Pope Francis

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday, prompting widespread speculation among Roman Catholics about his potential successor. The conclave, a secretive electoral gathering, will assemble following Francis's burial, to select a new pope from among the eligible cardinals.

Under Francis's papacy, the appointment of cardinals often favored non-European representatives with progressive views. This may significantly influence the election of the next pontiff, as the conclave's composition reflects diverse, global representation within the Roman Catholic Church.

With 135 cardinal electors under 80 eligible to vote, the conclave will evaluate whether the Church should continue its progressive trajectory established by Francis or revert to more conservative leadership. The historical election process remains unpredictable until the iconic white smoke signals a new pope's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

