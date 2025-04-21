Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. Known for his compassion, Francis was a voice for marginalized groups, supporting migrants and LGBTQ+ people. His passing sets in motion the process for electing a new pope.
Pope Francis, history's first pontiff from Latin America and a transformative figure for the Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death marked the culmination of more than 12 years of a tenure that was deeply focused on compassion and inclusivity.
The announcement of Francis's passing was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from Domus Santa Marta, where the pope resided. Known for his advocacy for marginalized communities and commitment to global challenges like climate change, Francis's death has prompted tributes from religious and global leaders alike.
The farewell rituals for the beloved pontiff will soon unfold in Vatican City, where millions of followers both within and outside the Catholic Church will gather. A conclave is expected to follow in the coming weeks, with cardinals convening to elect a new spiritual leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Strives for Inclusivity: CM Gupta's Mahavir Jayanti Message
Barak Hostel Opens at JNU to Boost Inclusivity for North-East Students
PPP Americas 2025: A Landmark Event for Public-Private Partnerships in Latin America
Hilary Swank Discusses Hollywood's Shift from Patriarchy to Inclusivity
Aadhaar Samvaad: Pioneering Innovation and Inclusivity in Digital Identity