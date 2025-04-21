Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis, history's first pontiff from Latin America and a transformative figure for the Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death marked the culmination of more than 12 years of a tenure that was deeply focused on compassion and inclusivity.

The announcement of Francis's passing was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from Domus Santa Marta, where the pope resided. Known for his advocacy for marginalized communities and commitment to global challenges like climate change, Francis's death has prompted tributes from religious and global leaders alike.

The farewell rituals for the beloved pontiff will soon unfold in Vatican City, where millions of followers both within and outside the Catholic Church will gather. A conclave is expected to follow in the coming weeks, with cardinals convening to elect a new spiritual leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)