Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. Known for his compassion, Francis was a voice for marginalized groups, supporting migrants and LGBTQ+ people. His passing sets in motion the process for electing a new pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:36 IST
Pope Francis: A Legacy of Compassion and Change in the Catholic Church
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, history's first pontiff from Latin America and a transformative figure for the Catholic Church, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death marked the culmination of more than 12 years of a tenure that was deeply focused on compassion and inclusivity.

The announcement of Francis's passing was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from Domus Santa Marta, where the pope resided. Known for his advocacy for marginalized communities and commitment to global challenges like climate change, Francis's death has prompted tributes from religious and global leaders alike.

The farewell rituals for the beloved pontiff will soon unfold in Vatican City, where millions of followers both within and outside the Catholic Church will gather. A conclave is expected to follow in the coming weeks, with cardinals convening to elect a new spiritual leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025