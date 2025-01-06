Close Encounter: Safari Scare at Kaziranga

In a heart-stopping incident at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a woman and her daughter narrowly escaped harm after falling from a safari vehicle.

As a rhino edged closer, the girl's mother swiftly jumped to her aid. A viral video captures the tense moment, with the driver promptly stopping the vehicle to rescue them.

Thankfully, both were uninjured but received medical attention due to shock. Officials remind tourists to strictly follow safety guidelines in the park, renowned for its population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

(With inputs from agencies.)