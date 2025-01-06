Close Encounter: Safari Scare at Kaziranga
A woman and her daughter escaped unharmed after falling from a safari vehicle at Kaziranga National Park in Assam while a rhino approached. A viral video shows the driver halting the vehicle, allowing them to climb back in. Tourists are urged to adhere to safety rules.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heart-stopping incident at Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a woman and her daughter narrowly escaped harm after falling from a safari vehicle.
As a rhino edged closer, the girl's mother swiftly jumped to her aid. A viral video captures the tense moment, with the driver promptly stopping the vehicle to rescue them.
Thankfully, both were uninjured but received medical attention due to shock. Officials remind tourists to strictly follow safety guidelines in the park, renowned for its population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaziranga
- Assam
- rhino
- safari
- close encounter
- KNP
- tourists
- safety rules
- viral video
- UNESCO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Disappointment strikes tourists in Shimla as midnight Christmas prayers at Christ Church get cancelled
Snowfall Shuts Down Roads as Tourists Flock to Himachal Pradesh
NASA's Parker Solar Probe: Pioneering Close Encounters with the Sun
Rajasthan's camels draw tourists at Maha Kumbh venue on Christmas
Warmth Amidst the Snow: Kashmiri Hospitality Shelters Stranded Tourists