Close Encounter: A Mother-Daughter's Heart-Stopping Moment at Kaziranga
A woman and her daughter experienced a terrifying moment at Kaziranga National Park when they fell from a safari vehicle near two rhinos. The incident, which took place in the Bagori range, was captured on video and quickly went viral, highlighting the risks of wildlife safaris.
Updated: 06-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:55 IST
A woman and her young daughter faced a harrowing experience at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when they fell from a safari vehicle surrounded by rhinos, an official reported.
The incident took place on Sunday in the Bagori range, as the girl tumbled from the open vehicle during a safari. Her mother bravely jumped out to rescue her, according to the official.
The heart-stopping moment was caught on video, which has since gained widespread attention on social media, underscoring the potential dangers of wildlife tourism.
