Close Encounter: A Mother-Daughter's Heart-Stopping Moment at Kaziranga

A woman and her young daughter faced a harrowing experience at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when they fell from a safari vehicle surrounded by rhinos, an official reported.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Bagori range, as the girl tumbled from the open vehicle during a safari. Her mother bravely jumped out to rescue her, according to the official.

The heart-stopping moment was caught on video, which has since gained widespread attention on social media, underscoring the potential dangers of wildlife tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)