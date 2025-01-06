Left Menu

Close Encounter: A Mother-Daughter's Heart-Stopping Moment at Kaziranga

A woman and her daughter experienced a terrifying moment at Kaziranga National Park when they fell from a safari vehicle near two rhinos. The incident, which took place in the Bagori range, was captured on video and quickly went viral, highlighting the risks of wildlife safaris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaziranga | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her young daughter faced a harrowing experience at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when they fell from a safari vehicle surrounded by rhinos, an official reported.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Bagori range, as the girl tumbled from the open vehicle during a safari. Her mother bravely jumped out to rescue her, according to the official.

The heart-stopping moment was caught on video, which has since gained widespread attention on social media, underscoring the potential dangers of wildlife tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

