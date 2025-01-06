Shirdi's Free Meal Service Continues Amidst Controversy
The free meal service at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi will continue after Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat confirmed it won’t be halted. This announcement followed former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil’s controversial suggestion to cease the service, citing misuse and suggesting educational funding instead.
The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi will continue its free meal service, confirmed Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday, quashing rumors of its cessation. Shirsat's announcement counters suggestions made by former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, who had called for the service's halt to redirect funds towards educational purposes.
Patil's comments sparked controversy after he suggested stopping the free meals to curb the influx of beggars and alleged drug users around the temple premises. His proposal included utilizing those funds for children's education, competitive exam coaching, and hiring qualified teachers in Shirdi town.
Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Maharashtra minister and father to Sujay, apologized for his son's remarks, stating they were not intended to offend devotees. Shirsat noted that Sujay's clarification should resolve the issue, upholding the temple's tradition of serving meals to its 40,000 daily visitors.
