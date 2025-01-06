Breaking Barriers: Empowering Women with Drones in Delhi

In a transformative initiative, Delhi's Lt. Governor V K Saxena awarded drone pilot licenses to 29 women under the 'Namo Drone Didis' scheme, a program launched in August last year. This scheme has seen about 200 city women trained to proficiently pilot drones, marking significant progress in skill-building.

Announced via a social media post, Saxena emphasized that these licenses were distributed in Najafgarh, symbolizing a crucial step toward empowerment. These women have undergone extensive training since August 2024, positioning them to integrate seamlessly into a tech-driven workforce as inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aims to dismantle societal barriers, offering women recognition, tools, and burgeoning opportunities. Concurrently, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Scheme in South West Delhi celebrates young girls excelling in academics and sports, further fostering an inclusive society with empowered women at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)