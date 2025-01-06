Akhara's Grand Entry in Historic Maha Kumbh Mela

The historic Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed the traditional cantonment entry of the Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara, a significant event marking the Akhara's devotion to Lord Surya. This grand procession unfolded amidst rare astronomical alignments, occurring once in 144 years.

The Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's majestic procession was led by Naga Sanyasis, Acharyas, Mandaleshwars, and Mahamandaleshwars, making their way through Prayagraj while riding elephants, horses, and chariots. Residents and city officials welcomed the procession with floral showers as it traversed key points in the city.

The sequential entries of the Akharas continued with the procedural hoisting of the 'dharm dhwaja' in the Sangam area, followed by the establishment of a temple dedicated to Lord Surya. This sacred practice concluded with solemn pledges from the saints to uphold Sanatan Dharma and serve the world's welfare.

