Sikkim CM to Join Mahakumbh: A Spiritual Journey

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is set to participate in the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj next week. This spiritual event, which occurs every 12 years, is a hallmark of cultural and spiritual significance.

Uttar Pradesh ministers JPS Rathore and Om Prakash Rajbhar personally invited Tamang, who expressed gratitude and confirmed his attendance with a delegation, including cultural and spiritual representatives from Sikkim.

The invitation was also extended to Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur, as state leaders show interest in this grand spiritual convergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)