Sikkim CM to Join Mahakumbh: A Spiritual Journey
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced his participation in the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Invited by ministers JPS Rathore and Om Prakash Rajbhar, Tamang plans to attend with a delegation, including a cultural team and spiritual leaders, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is set to participate in the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj next week. This spiritual event, which occurs every 12 years, is a hallmark of cultural and spiritual significance.
Uttar Pradesh ministers JPS Rathore and Om Prakash Rajbhar personally invited Tamang, who expressed gratitude and confirmed his attendance with a delegation, including cultural and spiritual representatives from Sikkim.
The invitation was also extended to Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur, as state leaders show interest in this grand spiritual convergence.
