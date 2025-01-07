Salman Khan Fortifies Home With Bulletproof Glass Amidst Security Concerns

In response to recent security incidents, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has enhanced the safety of his Mumbai home by installing bulletproof glass on his balcony. The move comes after a shooting outside his Galaxy Apartments residence, which raised alarm about his personal security.

The firing incident, which took place on April 14, 2024, led to the arrest of suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang-related activity resulted in the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against the perpetrators.

Additionally, a security breach on December 5, 2024, further justified the actor's precautionary measures. On that occasion, a local man breached security on a film set in Dadar West, leading to a confrontation. Amidst these challenges, Khan's film 'Sikandar' is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)