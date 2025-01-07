Left Menu

Salman Khan Fortifies Home With Bulletproof Glass Amidst Security Concerns

Actor Salman Khan has increased security at his Mumbai residence following multiple incidents. He installed bulletproof glass after a shooting outside his home and a security breach during a film shoot. These measures come before the release of his film 'Sikandar'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:51 IST
Salman Khan Fortifies Home With Bulletproof Glass Amidst Security Concerns
Salman Khan (Photo/X/@dabbooratnani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to recent security incidents, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has enhanced the safety of his Mumbai home by installing bulletproof glass on his balcony. The move comes after a shooting outside his Galaxy Apartments residence, which raised alarm about his personal security.

The firing incident, which took place on April 14, 2024, led to the arrest of suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang-related activity resulted in the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against the perpetrators.

Additionally, a security breach on December 5, 2024, further justified the actor's precautionary measures. On that occasion, a local man breached security on a film set in Dadar West, leading to a confrontation. Amidst these challenges, Khan's film 'Sikandar' is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025