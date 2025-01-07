A Decade of Defiance: Charlie Hebdo and the Transformation of Free Expression in France

A decade after the deadly assault on Charlie Hebdo stunned France, the nation pauses to honor victims and examine shifts in free speech and terrorism challenges.

Led by President Macron and Paris Mayor Hidalgo, tributes honor those lost, including famed cartoonists and a police officer, emphasizing the lasting impact of the 2015 attack. Interior Minister Retailleau warns of evolving threats, noting significant security enhancements yet ongoing dangers of radicalization and recent global attacks.

The attack sparked global debates on free expression, marked by the rallying cry 'I am Charlie.' Over time, views on satire have shifted, particularly among younger French citizens critical of its impact. Charlie Hebdo, unfazed, celebrates its tenth anniversary with bold satire, underscoring its enduring commitment to provocative humor.

(With inputs from agencies.)