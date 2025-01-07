Biden Unveils New Monuments Celebrating Native American Heritage

President Joe Biden has taken significant strides to honor Native American culture by establishing two national monuments in California. The Chuckwalla National Monument in Southern California and the Sattitla National Monument in Northern California mark meaningful steps in the president's efforts to conserve at least 30 percent of US lands and waters by 2030.

The Chuckwalla site, adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, and the Sattitla area near the Oregon border will be safeguarded from industrial development, offering protection to sites of cultural significance to Indigenous tribes as well as preserving ecological habitats. In doing so, the initiative seeks to honor tribal heritage and provide communities with clean water and enhanced access to nature.

This announcement is part of Biden's broader 'America the Beautiful' initiative, addressing climate change while meeting federal conservation goals. The decision reflects efforts to rectify historical injustices through inclusive storytelling of America's history, acknowledging the enduring stewardship of Tribal Nations over these revered landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)