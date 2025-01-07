Left Menu

Odisha Glams Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Spectacular Cultural Show!

Odisha government prepares for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) by urging Bhubaneswar residents to decorate homes for an event expected to attract around 5,000 delegates from 150 countries. Cultural programs and extended museum hours are planned to showcase Odisha's art and heritage, with numerous festivities reflecting Odisha's rich traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:08 IST
Odisha Glams Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Spectacular Cultural Show!
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to make the inaugural Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) a memorable occasion, the Odisha government has urged Bhubaneswar citizens to adorn their homes akin to Diwali celebrations. This initiative is part of the state's collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to host about 5,000 delegates from 150 countries, government sources revealed.

Efforts to enhance visitors' experience include cultural events and extended operating hours for the state museum. Citizens of Bhubaneswar have been encouraged by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to warmly welcome and respect overseas Indians attending the event. Majhi emphasized that the PBD presents a valuable chance to highlight Odisha's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj outlined further preparations, including city-wide decorations, cultural festivals, and exhibitions at the State Museum. A flower show and bird festival will also add to the colorful celebrations during the convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025