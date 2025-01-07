Odisha Glams Up for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: A Spectacular Cultural Show!

In an effort to make the inaugural Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) a memorable occasion, the Odisha government has urged Bhubaneswar citizens to adorn their homes akin to Diwali celebrations. This initiative is part of the state's collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to host about 5,000 delegates from 150 countries, government sources revealed.

Efforts to enhance visitors' experience include cultural events and extended operating hours for the state museum. Citizens of Bhubaneswar have been encouraged by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to warmly welcome and respect overseas Indians attending the event. Majhi emphasized that the PBD presents a valuable chance to highlight Odisha's rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj outlined further preparations, including city-wide decorations, cultural festivals, and exhibitions at the State Museum. A flower show and bird festival will also add to the colorful celebrations during the convention.

(With inputs from agencies.)