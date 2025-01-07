Left Menu

Booze-Free Weddings: Punjab Village Offers Cash Incentive

A panchayat in Bathinda district is offering Rs 21,000 to families who abstain from serving liquor or playing DJ music at weddings. This initiative aims to curb wasteful expenditure and alcohol-related disturbances. Additional plans include a village stadium and support for organic farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to cut down on wasteful expenditure and alcohol-related disturbances, a panchayat in Punjab's Bathinda district has taken a significant step. The local administration is offering an incentive of Rs 21,000 to families that refrain from serving liquor or playing DJ music at wedding ceremonies.

Ballo village Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur announced the decision, highlighting the frequent quarrels and disruptions caused by alcohol and loud music at such events. This new measure is also intended to prevent disturbances for students during their studies.

Moreover, the panchayat has ambitious plans to enhance community life. These include appeals to the government for a local stadium to boost sports activities among youth, and initiatives to promote organic farming through free seed distribution. Proposals to establish a biogas plant in the village have also been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

