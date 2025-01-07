Booze-Free Weddings: Punjab Village Offers Cash Incentive

In an effort to cut down on wasteful expenditure and alcohol-related disturbances, a panchayat in Punjab's Bathinda district has taken a significant step. The local administration is offering an incentive of Rs 21,000 to families that refrain from serving liquor or playing DJ music at wedding ceremonies.

Ballo village Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur announced the decision, highlighting the frequent quarrels and disruptions caused by alcohol and loud music at such events. This new measure is also intended to prevent disturbances for students during their studies.

Moreover, the panchayat has ambitious plans to enhance community life. These include appeals to the government for a local stadium to boost sports activities among youth, and initiatives to promote organic farming through free seed distribution. Proposals to establish a biogas plant in the village have also been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)