Temple Grandeur: Sri Venkateswara's Replica at Kumbh Mela

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is constructing a replica of the Sri Venkateswara temple for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Set on 2.89 acres, this installation aims to spread Hindu Sanatana Dharma. It will feature traditional ceremonies and events for the enjoyment of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:37 IST
Temple Grandeur: Sri Venkateswara's Replica at Kumbh Mela
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has announced the construction of a replica of the Sri Venkateswara temple on a 2.89-acre site at the Kumbh Mela, scheduled for January 13 to 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The temple will stand beside the notable Naga Vasuki temple.

According to TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, this initiative is part of efforts to propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma during the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela. The temple will replicate the spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala with koankaryams and utsavas, allowing devotees in the north to experience the temple's magnificence.

Daily sevas ranging from 'suprabhatam' to 'ekanta' will recreate the authentic religious practices of Tirumala. Key events include Srivari Kalyanams on January 18 and 26, and in February as well. A dedicated team of priests, vedic scholars, and staff will manage the temple activities and ensure adequate facilities for visiting worshippers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

