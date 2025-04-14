Left Menu

Temple Entry Debate Marks Ambedkar Birth Anniversary

A groom from the Dalit community offered prayers at a Lord Ram temple under police presence after an argument between two groups in Indore district. Despite claims on social media, police clarified that no one was prevented from entering. The incident coincides with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Temple Entry Debate Marks Ambedkar Birth Anniversary
On a day meant to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a social reformer, the spotlight turned to a temple argument in Indore district. A groom from the Dalit community found himself at the center of a dispute that required police intervention.

According to eyewitnesses and viral social media videos, the groom's arrival at a Lord Ram temple in Sanghvi village with his wedding procession led to an argument over entering the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Police eventually facilitated the groom's prayers, emphasizing that no one was barred from entering.

Authorities stated the misunderstanding stemmed from local customs restricting the sanctum to priests. The incident underscores ongoing concerns over caste discrimination, echoing related statements from Manoj Parmar of the All India Balai Mahasangh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

