Bridging Cultures Through Sport: UAE and India Open Padel Courts

In a significant move to enhance health and cross-cultural ties, the UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, and Prof. C. Raj Kumar of O.P. Jindal Global University have inaugurated four advanced padel courts. This initiative is part of a broader UAE-India collaboration aimed at promoting well-being and cultural exchange.

The uniquely named courts, representing major UAE airlines, emphasize aviation's role in connecting communities and opening educational opportunities. Both countries acknowledge the pivotal function of UAE airlines in bridging distances and enhancing student career aspirations through global pathways.

Ambassador Alshaali expressed pride in supporting padel's growth in India, stating that the courts will facilitate international tournaments and student engagement. This project illustrates JGU's commitment to holistic education, sports, and lasting UAE-India partnerships across multiple domains.

